Thursday, June 14, 2018
Neha Dhupia oozes sultriness in lingerie-inspired outfits on this magazine cover

Neha Dhupia became the cover girl of a leading fashion magazine recently and the actor channelled a sultry avatar for the photo shoot. Playing with lace and silk, we think Dhupia's style quotient was on point this time.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 2:30:13 pm
Neha Dhupia, Neha Dhupia Maxim, Neha Dhupia fashion, Neha Dhupia latest photos, Neha Dhupia cover shoot, Neha Dhupia red lingerie shoot, Neha Dhupia Zivame, indian express, indan express news Neha Dhupia appears on the cover of Maxim magazine for their May issue. (Source: File Photo)
Though Neha Dhupia is not exactly known for her sartorial choices, once in a while, the actor manages to wow us with her beautiful attires. This was one such time when the newlywed appeared on the cover of Maxim India for their May issue.

For the photo shoot, Dhupia channelled an ultra-sultry avatar in smouldering red lingerie from Zivame that was layered with a silk robe, shrugged at the shoulders.

To add oomph to the actor’s look, stylist Krishna Mukhi teamed it with a pair of strappy block heels. For the make-up, artist Rosario Belmonte gave the actor nude tones with prominent cheekbones and a pop of burgundy on the lips. Hairstylist Younten Tsomo coiffed the actor’s mane into soft curls parted on one side.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia adds a pop of colour to her all-black formal outfit and she does it well

For the inside pictures, the chat show host stepped out in various lingerie outfits and wowed us with her risque statements. Clad in another Zivame piece, a partly sheer black number, the actor carried the outfit well.

For another look, the actor played with dainty lace and silk in a nude-hued dress.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia shows us how to glamourise an office outfit for a party

Here are some other pictures from the shoot.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know n the comments’ section below.

