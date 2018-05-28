Neha Dhupia oozes sultriness in lingerie-inspired outfits on this magazine cover

Neha Dhupia appears on the cover of Maxim magazine for their May issue. (Source: File Photo) Neha Dhupia appears on the cover of Maxim magazine for their May issue. (Source: File Photo)

Though Neha Dhupia is not exactly known for her sartorial choices, once in a while, the actor manages to wow us with her beautiful attires. This was one such time when the newlywed appeared on the cover of Maxim India for their May issue.

For the photo shoot, Dhupia channelled an ultra-sultry avatar in smouldering red lingerie from Zivame that was layered with a silk robe, shrugged at the shoulders.

To add oomph to the actor’s look, stylist Krishna Mukhi teamed it with a pair of strappy block heels. For the make-up, artist Rosario Belmonte gave the actor nude tones with prominent cheekbones and a pop of burgundy on the lips. Hairstylist Younten Tsomo coiffed the actor’s mane into soft curls parted on one side.

For the inside pictures, the chat show host stepped out in various lingerie outfits and wowed us with her risque statements. Clad in another Zivame piece, a partly sheer black number, the actor carried the outfit well.

For another look, the actor played with dainty lace and silk in a nude-hued dress.

Here are some other pictures from the shoot.

