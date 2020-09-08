scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Neha Dhupia gives accessible fashion goals in this maxi dress

The actor often dons maxi dresses and elevates them in her quirky way. Check the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 3:50:13 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One way to describe Neha Dhupia’s style would be accessible. The actor often dons maxi dresses and elevates them in her own quirky way. Recently, she was seen in a maxi dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the Tumhari Sulu actor looked lovely in the printed outfit and we dig how it was cinched at the waist.

The outfit was accessorised with block gold earrings and completed with a chic hairdo.

Here are some pictures.

Prior to this, she was seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble which consisted of a kaftan paired with straight pants.

What do you think about her latest look?

