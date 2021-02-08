Winter fashion: Neha Dhupia knows how to keep it chic at all times

Neha Dhupia’s fashion is all about comfort. It is no secret that the Tumhari Sulu actor often experiments with her looks and manages to make a fashionable statement every single time. If that is your style goal too, then look no further.

Below are three looks that will help you with the perfect cues to mix and match to get the winter outfit of your dreams!

Styled by Gumaani stylists, Neha kept it stylish in a flowy outfit that comprised of a printed skirt attached to a black top. We like how it was teamed with a beige overcoat to keep her warm. Paired with boots, the look was completed with basic accessories.

Trust co-ord separates to come to your rescue at all times. Here, Neha can be seen in a deep blue denim co-ord set styled with a striped white top. The look was brought together with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses, and an uber-cool bandana which really added to the look.

While winter tones are usually muted, one can always add an element of bling. Get your hands on a sequin bomber jacket or coat or even a sweater! Layer it with your classic black sweater and go all glam!

Here are all the other times she aced winter fashion effortlessly! Click here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle