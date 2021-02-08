scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news

Winter fashion: Neha Dhupia knows how to keep it chic at all times

From acing sequins to skirts -- which look is your favourite?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 9:40:00 pm
Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Gumaani stylists/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Dhupia’s fashion is all about comfort. It is no secret that the Tumhari Sulu actor often experiments with her looks and manages to make a fashionable statement every single time. If that is your style goal too, then look no further.

Below are three looks that will help you with the perfect cues to mix and match to get the winter outfit of your dreams!

Styled by Gumaani stylists, Neha kept it stylish in a flowy outfit that comprised of a printed skirt attached to a black top. We like how it was teamed with a beige overcoat to keep her warm. Paired with boots, the look was completed with basic accessories.

ALSO READ |Celeb fashion: Neha Dhupia's style game is always on point

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Trust co-ord separates to come to your rescue at all times. Here, Neha can be seen in a deep blue denim co-ord set styled with a striped white top. The look was brought together with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses, and an uber-cool bandana which really added to the look.

READ |Neha Dhupia's dresses deserve all the attention; here's why

While winter tones are usually muted, one can always add an element of bling. Get your hands on a sequin bomber jacket or coat or even a sweater! Layer it with your classic black sweater and go all glam!

Here are all the other times she aced winter fashion effortlessly! Click here. 

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

10 Propose Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures for you

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement