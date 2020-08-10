scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
Neha Dhupia shows you how to ace WFH in style; check pics

From a wrap-around dress to a pair of palazzo pants, which is your favourite look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2020 9:40:07 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Photo: gumaanistylists/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

While we are busy changing from one set of PJs to another, Neha Dhupia is acing WFH style from the comfort of her living room. After impressing us with her comfortable kaftan look recently, she is back with 4 versatile outfit ideas, showcasing the many style tricks up her sleeves. Below, take a look at her pictures; who knows you might end up finding some cues for your work from home calls!

Do we say again that denims and checks make for a chic combination? Here, the actor dons a checkered red dress styled with a denim jacket. The look was completed with white Adidas sneakers and straight hair.

 

This is our favourite look for many reasons. Firstly, it is a wrap-around dress which is not only comfortable but also chic, and secondly, we love the colour; it is perfect for a busy day at home. You can amp it up with a pair of jhumkis or a stack of bangles.

For the third look, styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, Neha kept it chic in an olive green flowy dress which was paired with a full-length, floral printed shrug. We like how she kept it simple yet stylish.

Last but not the least, this look is high on comfort. We like how Neha teams her pair of palazzos with a matching shrug and top. But if you like to keep things bright, you can always mix and match and play with various colours and textures.

