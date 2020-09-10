Neha Dhupia knows how to keep it comfortable yet super stylish

What do you think about her latest looks? (Photo: Gumaani stylists/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Dhupia can safely be called the OG queen of comfort dressing; and if you need any proof, all you need to do is head over to her Instagram feed and scroll through it. This is also one of the many reasons her sartorial choices are so relatable. But don’t think comfort dressing equals boring outfits. Rather they are the opposite! Don’t trust us? Click here.

Check out some of her latest outfits and decide for yourself.

Neha kept it fuss-free in a kaftan from Ritu Kumar. It is no secret that the Tumhari Sulu actor loves wearing kaftans. She recently wore one, and let us tell you it is perfect for days when you have a busy schedule. Check out her look here. Her chic hairdo added to the overall vibe.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia: Don’t give two hoots about how you look as long as you are happy in your body

Styled by Sukhmani and Gurleen, the actor was seen in a stunning one-shoulder dress. What we like about this look is that it can easily be transformed from a day to a night look by just accessorising the outfit with it a wide waist belt or chunky pieces of jewellery.

READ| Neha Dhupia in Payal Khandwala: Come for the outfit, stay for the actor’s chic hairdo

Keeping it bright and colourful, Neha looked pretty in a floral printed kaftan. Paired with tan mules, the look was completed with a dainty bracelet and her stylish hairdo. If you like her outfit, here are some cues for you to take your WFH style to the next level.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd