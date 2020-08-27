Neha Dhupia knows how to amp up her outfits with accessories

What jewellery pieces are your favourite? (Photo: Gumaanistylists/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Let’s be honest, on days everything seems dull and your outfit doesn’t really turn out to be like you had imagined, it is accessories that come to your rescue. And it is not only us, looks like even Neha Dhupia, who often experiments with her looks, resorts to her favourite diamond choker or chunky silver jewellery to amp up her outfits and make a head-turning statement.

Ahead as the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of her noteworthy fashion moments which stole the show mostly for her choice of accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists) on Mar 25, 2019 at 4:06am PDT

Styled by Gurleen and Sukhmani, the actor gave her outfit — a dress styled with a denim jacket — a chic twist with a pair of round frames from Ray-Ban. Here are a few things you can consider before buying a pair of classic sunglasses.

Wondering how to elevate your regular kurta or dress? Think no more and dig out some antique or rustic pieces of silver jewellery. Silver jewellery is best for days when you are the feeling the bohemian vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:58pm PST

A sleek diamond choker can do wonders. Even though it is minimal in its approach, the accessory can be worn with various outfits ranging from a white romantic dress to a sharp pantsuit or even casual joggers. A similar piece is a must-have in your jewellery box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:44pm PST

One can never go wrong with hoops. They will come to your rescue every single day! This piece has stood the test of time and goes well with everything, especially when you want to make a switch from a day to night look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists) on Mar 11, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

Neha looks lovely in this House of Masaba outfit which was styled with a chunky jewellery set. If you are someone who is just starting to invest in jewellery pieces, we suggest you buy a chunky piece that would work well not only with Indian but also with western wear.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd