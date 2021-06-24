Neetu Kapoor looks ‘blue-tiful’ in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

June 24, 2021 8:00:57 pm
Neetu Kapoor may not often share details of her OOTD on social media, but whenever she does it is bound to break the internet. The actor’s looks always stand out for simplicity and elegance. And it was no different this time as she was spotted in an ensemble from designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The veteran actor was seen in a blue kurta set which stood out for the intricate embroidery in fine resham and dotted sequins. This was teamed with a chiffon dupatta with silk frou-frou at the hem.
Check out the pictures here.
In the past too, she has been seen in ensembles by the designer duo. While attending Indian Idol 12, the actor had opted for an Anarkali kurta and churidar set which featured ajrak print, more commonly found in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Sharing pictures, the designer had noted, “A wondrous patchwork of hand-block prints form architectural minarets on the hem and yoke of the multikali,” on their official Instagram page.
In both cases, the look was kept understated letting the outfits do all the talking. Her hairdo and minimum accessories worked in her favour.
What do you think of her looks?
