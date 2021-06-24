Neetu Kapoor looks ‘blue-tiful’ in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

What do you think of her look?

Neetu Kapoor may not often share details of her OOTD on social media, but whenever she does it is bound to break the internet. The actor’s looks always stand out for simplicity and elegance. And it was no different this time as she was spotted in an ensemble from designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The veteran actor was seen in a blue kurta set which stood out for the intricate embroidery in fine resham and dotted sequins. This was teamed with a chiffon dupatta with silk frou-frou at the hem.

ALSO READ | Neetu Kapoor looks gorgeous in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ajrak ensemble

Check out the pictures here.

Neetu Kapoor looked striking in the ensemble. (Source: PR Handout) Neetu Kapoor looked striking in the ensemble. (Source: PR Handout)

The kurta stood out for the intricate embroidery. (Source: PR Handout) The kurta stood out for the intricate embroidery. (Source: PR Handout)

Her short chic hairdo went well with the outfit. (Source: PR Handout) Her short chic hairdo went well with the outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

The dupatta had silk frou-frou stitched at the hem. (Source: PR Handout) The dupatta had silk frou-frou stitched at the hem. (Source: PR Handout)

In the past too, she has been seen in ensembles by the designer duo. While attending Indian Idol 12, the actor had opted for an Anarkali kurta and churidar set which featured ajrak print, more commonly found in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Sharing pictures, the designer had noted, “A wondrous patchwork of hand-block prints form architectural minarets on the hem and yoke of the multikali,” on their official Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

In both cases, the look was kept understated letting the outfits do all the talking. Her hairdo and minimum accessories worked in her favour.

What do you think of her looks?