Neetu Kapoor looks gorgeous in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ajrak ensemble

Saturday, March 27, 2021
Neetu Kapoor turned heads in an ajrak anarkali; see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 7:10:11 pm
neetu kapoorNeetu Kapoor looked beautiful in this anarkali suit. (Source: neetu54/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor appeared as a guest judge on Indian Idol 12 recently, and we are blown away by the stunning anarkali kurta and churidar.

Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the full-sleeved kurta featured ajrak print, traditionally seen in Sindh, Kutch, Gujarat, and Barmer, in Rajasthan. “A wondrous patchwork of hand-block prints form architectural minarets on the hem and yoke of the multikali,” the designer duo wrote on their official Instagram page.

The lower part of the anarkali and the sleeves had intricate motifs embellished in rose gold and gold sequins, adding to the charm of the ensemble. This was paired with a black churidar and a matching sequin-printed dupatta. She accessorised the look with a pair of drop earrings from Dedhia Jewellers.

Also Read |We hope to see more Indians embrace Made in India: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

 

Neetu kept her look elegant with minimal makeup, side-parted open hair, and black heels. The look was styled by Ami Patel.

 

Do you like Neetu’s look?

