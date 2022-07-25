‘On the pink side of life’: Neetu Kapoor showcases her evergreen style in these pictures

Neetu Kapoor has a distinct style. Often seen wearing elegant and experimental oufits, the actor is breaking the sartorial mould and how. Let’s take a look at some of Neetu’s most impressive fashion picks in recent times.

Oozing unmatchable grace, she was seen wearing a bright pink kurta set from Ekaya which was paired with a matching sheer organza dupatta. Styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece, a bracelet and peep-toe black stilettos.

Prior to this, she wore a heavily-embellished hot pink dhoti kurta set by designer Jayanti Reddy. Blue stone-studded earrings and rings along with shimmery heels completed her look.

Changing the way we look at six yards, Neetu kept it glamorous in a black shimmery sari with an embellished black cape jacket. It was teamed with statement accessories that elevated this stunning look further.

Taking her ethnic fashion game a notch higher, she wowed in a bright red sari by Anamika Khanna, which was cinched at the waist with an embellished fabric belt and teamed with a floor-length embroidered jacket.

