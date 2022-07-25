scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

‘On the pink side of life’: Neetu Kapoor showcases her evergreen style in these pictures

Seen adorning elegant and experimental fits, the actor is breaking the sartorial mould and how

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 11:30:48 am
Neetu KapoorNeetu Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor has a distinct style. Often seen wearing elegant and experimental oufits, the actor is breaking the sartorial mould and how. Let’s take a look at some of Neetu’s most impressive fashion picks in recent times.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Oozing unmatchable grace, she was seen wearing a bright pink kurta set from Ekaya which was paired with a matching sheer organza dupatta. Styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece, a bracelet and peep-toe black stilettos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) 

Prior to this, she wore a heavily-embellished hot pink dhoti kurta set by designer Jayanti Reddy. Blue stone-studded earrings and rings along with shimmery heels completed her look.

ALSO READ |‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ promotions: Kiara Advani continues to impress with her impeccable style

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) 

Changing the way we look at six yards, Neetu kept it glamorous in a black shimmery sari with an embellished black cape jacket. It was teamed with statement accessories that elevated this stunning look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) 

Taking her ethnic fashion game a notch higher, she wowed in a bright red sari by Anamika Khanna, which was cinched at the waist with an embellished fabric belt and teamed with a floor-length embroidered jacket.

ALSO READ |Nushrratt Bharuccha plays with prints and colours for ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ promotions

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s birthday: A look at the 53-year-old singer’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement