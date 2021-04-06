‘Always wondered why I was made to look like a bird’: We cannot unsee this old Neetu Kapoor song from Aatish

Neetu Kapoor recently shared a throwback video from her film Aatish, in which she can be seen dancing to the song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain. Nothing new there. But it was her caption that drew our attention to her look in the song, about which she herself wrote: “I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird 😂😂😂.”

In the video, Neetu can be seen in a bright red chiffon outfit that featured a diamond neckline, along with a veil that covered half of her face. But it was her headgear — replete with a feathered top and rhinestones detailing — that we just cannot unsee!

Take a look at the video below.

While she might not be the biggest fan of her look from the 1979 film, but Bollywood clearly approves of her look.

Commenting on her video, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “I love this red outfit! It’s very Met gala”, while her daughter Riddhima wrote: “Loveee!!!! Glam bird ❤️”

Soni Razdan too commented saying: “Hahaha what a gorgeous bird”, with Maheep Kapoor replied using emojis: “😂❤️”

Recently, Neetu appeared as a guest judge on the reality show Indian Idol and looked stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ajrak print suit which was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Do you like Neetu’s look in the song?

