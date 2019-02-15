Neeti Mohan’s pre-wedding shoot is all about glamour and sibling bond

Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan is set to tie the knot with actor Nihaar Pandya. But before she walks down the aisle, the gorgeous bride-to-be decided to have a fun pre-wedding photoshoot with her three sisters – Mukti, Shakti and Kriti. Dressed in an iris blue net lehenga with a matching embroidered sleeveless blouse, the singer looked beautiful. Her lehenga featured multicolour cut dana work in a geometric motif. The sisters, on the other hand, complemented Neeti’s look in coordinated outfits. All of them opted for outfits by Kalki Fashion.

Adding a twist to her look, the Ishq Wala Love singer chose to wear a pair of Nike sneakers – a look she absolutely nailed. She is seen running and twirling around in her lehenga and we absolutely love it. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on Feb 12, 2019 at 1:14am PST

Check out some other adorable pictures from the photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on Feb 12, 2019 at 12:56am PST

Shakti also shared a photograph from the shoot captioning it: “We will not let you go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on Feb 12, 2019 at 2:21am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on Feb 12, 2019 at 12:44am PST

The pictures are proof that the sisters had a wonderful time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on Feb 12, 2019 at 4:51am PST

In other pictures from the shoot, the bride-to-be is seen in a flamingo pink embellished saree with a no-sleeves blouse also from Kalki Fashion. To complement this look of their sister, Mukti wore a mineral alloy blue gown, Shakti opted for a party blue number, while Kriti looked ravishing in a grey embroidered gown.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on Feb 12, 2019 at 5:48am PST

Sharing a picture of their look, Neeti wrote: “THIS MOMENT” – and it is proof of the wonderful bond the sisters share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) on Feb 12, 2019 at 2:21am PST

With the wedding celebrations set to take place at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on February 15, fans have been eager to know what the singer will be wearing for the wedding.