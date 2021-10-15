Neeraj Chopra looks dapper in Rohit Bal outfit on magazine cover; see pics

After impressing with his stupendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has now been giving us fashion goals. The gold medallist recently featured on the cover of a magazine, looking debonair.

The 23-year-old looked dapper in a white shirt and silk blazer from Rohit Bal. He also wore a brooch with the suit and held a javelin in one hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Neeraj Chopra has appeared in Rohit Bal outfits on earlier occasions, too. He was previously seen in an all-white kurta-churidar and jacket set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial)

Here are some of his other looks in Rohit Bal creations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial)

The javelin champion also channelled retro charm on the cover of another magazine in a Raymond ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Which of these looks do you like?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!