Neeraj Chopra looks dapper in Rohit Bal outfit on magazine cover; see pics

October 15, 2021 10:20:13 am
After impressing with his stupendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has now been giving us fashion goals. The gold medallist recently featured on the cover of a magazine, looking debonair.
The 23-year-old looked dapper in a white shirt and silk blazer from Rohit Bal. He also wore a brooch with the suit and held a javelin in one hand.
Neeraj Chopra has appeared in Rohit Bal outfits on earlier occasions, too. He was previously seen in an all-white kurta-churidar and jacket set.
Here are some of his other looks in Rohit Bal creations:
The javelin champion also channelled retro charm on the cover of another magazine in a Raymond ensemble.
Which of these looks do you like?
