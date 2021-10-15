scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
Neeraj Chopra looks dapper in Rohit Bal outfit on magazine cover; see pics

Neeraj Chopra has appeared in Rohit Bal outfits on earlier occasions too

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 15, 2021 10:20:13 am
Neeraj Chopra has featured on several magazine covers lately.

After impressing with his stupendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has now been giving us fashion goals. The gold medallist recently featured on the cover of a magazine, looking debonair.

The 23-year-old looked dapper in a white shirt and silk blazer from Rohit Bal. He also wore a brooch with the suit and held a javelin in one hand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Neeraj Chopra has appeared in Rohit Bal outfits on earlier occasions, too. He was previously seen in an all-white kurta-churidar and jacket set.

Also Read |Know Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra’s favourite cheat meal, street food and diet during tournaments

Here are some of his other looks in Rohit Bal creations:

The javelin champion also channelled retro charm on the cover of another magazine in a Raymond ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Which of these looks do you like?

