Neeraj Chopra posed with PM Modi, President Kovind in a Sabyasachi number; check it out

Neeraj Chopra looked dapper while receiving his Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Details of the Olympian’s outfit were shared by designer Sabyasachi who dressed him for the occasion. Sharing two pictures, one with PM Modi and the other with President Kovind, he wrote: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on receiving the Padma Shri award.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The ace designer, who has dressed many celebrities and continues to be a Bollywood favourite for weddings, also mentioned that the beige bandhgala that the gold medallist wore over an ivory-silk kurti with long sleeves was “Sabyasachi clothing”.

ALSO READ | Padma Awards 2022: Meet awardees conferred in the field of art for their distinguished contribution

Chopra wore brown juttis to the ceremony which were also designed by Sabyasachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The athlete also took to his Instagram profile to share his experience, mentioning that listening to the national anthem gave him goosebumps. “Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people,” his caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

The Padma Awards were given to 74 distinguished personalities for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony II at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

As part of the event, several people from different fields including art, entertainment, social work, sports and science among others were honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

This year, the list includes 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shris.

What do you think of Chopra’s look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!