Neena Gupta shares her beauty secret for the lockdown; check it out here

The lockdown has us shifting back to the basics of our beauty regime more diligently than ever but also looking for quick-fixes. With parlours and salons shut, people are having a hard time maintaining their facial hair, from eyebrows to upper lips. The monthly touch-up appointments for your mane are remotely impossible now. However, Neena Gupta comes with a cool hack for those who cannot get their roots touched up.

In an Instagram post captioned ‘Apna raaz khud hi khol diya 🙈buddhu ladki’ the actor talks about how while staying in her mountain house and with parlours not around, she practices this little hack using a mascara to touch up her hair roots.

The actor uses her usual black mascara and touches her roots up, while explaining how well the hack is working for her, given she has to interact on social media. She remarks that it’s easy to remove during a regular hair wash. The quick fix by Neena is surely appreciated in times like these.

Just take your mascara wand, hold your hair taut and apply it on your roots steadily for a better precision and application. The mascara hack works great for those who also want to cover their bald spots or fix their baby hair in place.

Are you going to touch up your hair using Neena’s hack?

