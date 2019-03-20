Neena Gupta cuts out a pretty picture in this Masaba Gupta sari

Zee Cine awards 2019 saw celebrities turning heads with their sartorial choices and giving many of us fashion goals. But one actor who caught our undivided attention was but Neena Gupta, who looked graceful in a sari. Wearing a sari from her daughter Masaba Gupta’s collection, the Badhai Ho actor stood out in traditional wear. She wore an off-white sari with bright orange and a rani pink border.

Keeping her make-up minimal, Gupta kept her hair open and wore a matching pink bindi and earrings by Shri Paramani Jewels to round off the look. She also carried an orange potli that went with the overall look.

Prior to this, she was seen making a fashion statement during the promotional events for her latest release, which also marked her return to the silver screen.

During the promotions, Gupta was seen in her daughter’s designs, because why not?

Wearing a deep green floral kurta and pink palazzo set, she looked royal. Keeping her make-up minimum, she rounded out her look with a pink bindi, statement jhumkas and a layered necklace.

On another occasion, she wore a beautiful peppermint sari with lotus prints on it, again from Masaba’s label. We think she looked lovely.

