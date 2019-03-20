Toggle Menu
Neena Gupta cuts out a pretty picture in this Masaba Gupta sari

The actor, who made her return to the silver screen with Badhaai Ho, looked lovely in a sari from her daughter Masaba Gupta's collection.

Neena Gupta looked lovely in a Masaba Gupta sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zee Cine awards 2019 saw celebrities turning heads with their sartorial choices and giving many of us fashion goals. But one actor who caught our undivided attention was but Neena Gupta, who looked graceful in a sari. Wearing a sari from her daughter Masaba Gupta’s collection, the Badhai Ho actor stood out in traditional wear. She wore an off-white sari with bright orange and a rani pink border.

Keeping her make-up minimal, Gupta kept her hair open and wore a matching pink bindi and earrings by Shri Paramani Jewels to round off the look. She also carried an orange potli that went with the overall look.

Neena Gupta with her Badhaai Ho co-actor Gajraj Rao on the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen making a fashion statement during the promotional events for her latest release, which also marked her return to the silver screen.

During the promotions, Gupta was seen in her daughter’s designs, because why not?

Wearing a deep green floral kurta and pink palazzo set, she looked royal. Keeping her make-up minimum, she rounded out her look with a pink bindi, statement jhumkas and a layered necklace.

Neena Gupta looking lovely as ever. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta with the cast of Badhaai Ho. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On another occasion, she wore a beautiful peppermint sari with lotus prints on it, again from Masaba’s label. We think she looked lovely.

Neena Gupta in a Masaba sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta keeps it simple during Badhaai Ho promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

