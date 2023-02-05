From Neena Gupta to Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (January 30 – February 5)

Apart from the runway and fancy photoshoots, we love spotting celebrities out and about in the city. From Neena Gupta, Malaika Arora to Aditya Roy Kapur, celebrities showcased a variety of styles during their outings. Know which of these looks we approve and which we didn’t like so much.



Here’s our take of this week’s fashion hits and misses.

HIT- Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

We loved newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul‘s fuss-free casual outing. Athiya wore a beautiful black half-half patterned shirt that she paired with a wide legged jeans and white sneakers. The actor opted for minimal makeup and tied up her hair in a bun. KL Rahul, on the other hand, looked effortlessly good in a plain white t-shirt that he paired with light washed denims and white sneakers.

HIT- Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh impressed us with her street style look. The actor wore a comfortable and chic black and ecru colour block long cotton dress along with black leather boots and a black leather bag. She opted for muted makeup, gold earrings and black round aviators to complete her look.

HIT- Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta looked elegant and contemporary in a black and white sari from her daughter Masaba Gupta’s label. She added pop of colour to the monochromatic look by opting for orange bangles and a matching orange bag. The actor also had a pearl choker necklace on and a pair of earrings. Neena also wore oversized black shades to complete her look.

MISS- Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, generally impresses us with her sartorial choices. The reality show star’s latest look, however, was a miss. Malla paired her sage green midi dress with a blingy green bag that made the dress look dull and sad. Her Chloe sandals and animal print belt also did not go well with the overall look, making it a miss for us.

HIT- Dino Morea

Dino Morea looked cool in a denim-on-denim look. The actor wore a light blue denim shirt with a ripped denim jeans and white sneakers. He had his beard perfectly groomed and wore black sunglasses to finish off his easy going look.

