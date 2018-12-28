Neena Gupta’s raw beauty shines through on this latest magazine cover

After winning hearts with her power-packed performance in Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta is out to serenade you with her grace and beauty with her latest magazine cover shoot. Looking striking as ever, the actor proved once again that age is just a number.

On the cover, she is seen wearing a blush pink pullover with her mane styled in soft waves, Make-up artist Savleen Manchanda allows Gupta’s natural beauty to speak for itself with just a basic touch-up. In another image, she is seen wearing an oversized white shirt along with beige coloured shorts and a classic white trench coat for that extra oomph. The black knee-length boots adds to the charm.

Check some of the pictures here.

The actor has an innate style that speaks volumes, We got to see that during the promotions of Badhaai Ho. where she impressed all in her daughter Masaba Gupta’s designs. Wearing a deep green floral kurta and pink palazzo set, she looked nothing short of royalty. Keeping her make-up minimum, she rounded out her look with a pink bindi, statement jhumkas and a layered necklace.

On another occasion, she wore a beautiful peppermint sari with lotus prints on it, again from Masaba’s label. We think she looked lovely.

Beautiful, isn’t it?