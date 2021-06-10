Celeb fashion: Neena Gupta looks elegant; gives major style goals

June 10, 2021 9:40:59 pm
Neena Gupta’s sartorial style is really impeccable. The veteran actor has her way of making even a simple sari stand out and that is what she exactly did. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks — both times ethnic — and looked lovely as always.
In the first instance, she was seen in a golden mustard silk ensemble that was styled to perfection.
The kurta and straight pants were teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. It was accessorised with a contrasting neckpiece.
The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, kajal and a small bindi. She looked pretty as a picture.
In the second look, the Masaba Masaba actor was seen in a peach floral printed sari from Anavila. This was teamed with a bloom and block printed blouse from their Joy collection. Much like last time, the look was pulled together with minimal make-up and a chunky neckpiece.
In case you need further evidence of her effortless style, keep scrolling:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her latest looks?
