scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Most read

Celeb fashion: Neena Gupta looks elegant; gives major style goals

The veteran actor has her way of making even a simple sari stand out and that is what she exactly did

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 9:40:59 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

Neena Gupta’s sartorial style is really impeccable. The veteran actor has her way of making even a simple sari stand out and that is what she exactly did. Recently, she was spotted in two different looks — both times ethnic — and looked lovely as always.

In the first instance, she was seen in a golden mustard silk ensemble that was styled to perfection.

The kurta and straight pants were teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. It was accessorised with a contrasting neckpiece.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Neena Gupta cut a pretty picture in this ensemble.(Source: PR Handout)

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, kajal and a small bindi. She looked pretty as a picture.

She kept the make-up minimal. (Source: PR Handout)

In the second look, the Masaba Masaba actor was seen in a peach floral printed sari from Anavila. This was teamed with a bloom and block printed blouse from their Joy collection. Much like last time, the look was pulled together with minimal make-up and a chunky neckpiece.

She looked stunning in this floral printed sari. (Source: PR Handout) The floral printed sari was teamed with a bloom and block printed blouse. (Source: PR Handout)

In case you need further evidence of her effortless style, keep scrolling:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

What do you think of her latest looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Girish Karnad death anniversary: Revisiting some of his celebrated works

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X