Neena Gupta picked a Wendell Rodrick’s sari for the 76th Golden Globe Awards

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2019 saw a host of celebrities adding glamour to the red carpet. While Rosamund Pike made quite a statement in the Givenchy dress and the embellished jacket, along with Lady Gaga and Irina Shayak, Indian actor Neena Gupta and former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai added to the charm too.

Dressed in a plain off-white sari by ace designer Wendell Rodrick, Gupta styled her six yards with a shimmery blouse. We think she looked lovely in the monotone ensemble. A classic bindi, traditional earrings, silver clutch and a pastel stole rounded out her look. Full points to her for carrying it with elegance.

Meanwhile, former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai, who made her debut at the Golden Globes, stood out in a satin pastel pink sari.

For the hair and make-up, she decided to go minimal. While her hair was left open in soft curls for the make-up she went for a neutral palette and blush pink lips.