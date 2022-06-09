Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Bride’s red sari was personalised with couple’s names

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Mahabalipuram on Thursday. The wedding, a private affair, was attended by celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam among others. Adoring traditional ensembles, the newlyweds looked absolutely surreal!

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

For the nuptials, Nayanthara opted for a handcrafted red sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma. “The intricately realised tone on tone embroidery is inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala. In a thoughtful tribute to the actor’s love for tradition, Monica and Karishma reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the blouse,” the fashion label wrote on Instagram.

The fourth vow, weaved into the bride’s ensemble, was personalised with the couple’s names, symbolising “togetherness, commitment and mutual respect”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Contrasting the vermilion red colour of the sari, she accessorised it with emerald jewellery — a layered neckpiece, choker, earrings, maang tikka and bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

With her hair tied in a gajra-adorned bun, she completed the look with a red bindi, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and mauve lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Complementing the bride, Vignesh wore a veshti, kurta and shawl “resonating with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha”. He completed the look with tan-brown juttis, a sleek gold chain and a wristwatch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!