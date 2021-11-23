scorecardresearch
International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das keep it stylish on the red carpet

The actors opted for suave outfits; check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 4:30:38 pm
The actors attended the red carpet ceremony in New York City. (Source: International Emmy Awards/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor-comedian Vir Das attended the International Emmy Awards 2021 in style.

While the Gangs of Wasseypur star was nominated in the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category for his Netflix movie Serious Men, Vir was nominated for his comedy special, Vir Das: For India.

For the event, Nawazuddin chose a traditional red carpet outfit — a classic white tuxedo, paired with black trousers and a bow-tie to complete the look. Styled by Jahnvi Bansal, the actor’s outfit was teamed with classic black shoes.



Prior to the event, he gave a sneak peak of his look on Instagram, and wrote: “It’s always your choice that you will be remembered for and not for whether you win or lose”.

Vir, who recently found himself embroiled in controversy, opted for a flattering black, buttoned-down jacket styled with a short white kurta and black trousers.

The duo looked dapper as they posed together on the red carpet. Take a look here:

The stand-up artiste also took to social media and said, ”I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys”

Sushmita Sen was also nominated in the ‘Best Drama Series’ category, for her role in Aarya, but lost to Israeli series Tehran.

