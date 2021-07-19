scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
In pics: A look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s effortless style

The young entrepreneur recently aced the classic crisp white shirt and distressed jeans look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 9:40:01 pm
Navya Naveli Nanda,Navya's style is chic and understated. (Photo: Navya Nanda Naveli/Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has her own unique style. The young entrepreneur was recently spotted looking effortlessly stylish in a classic crisp white shirt teamed with a pair of distressed jeans.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, filled-in eyebrows and a little blush on the cheeks. The waist belt added a hint of formal touch to the smart look.

Check out the picture here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

One can gauge her sense of style by trawling through her social media. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

What do you think of her look?

