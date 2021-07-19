In pics: A look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s effortless style

July 19, 2021 9:40:01 pm
Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has her own unique style. The young entrepreneur was recently spotted looking effortlessly stylish in a classic crisp white shirt teamed with a pair of distressed jeans.
Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, filled-in eyebrows and a little blush on the cheeks. The waist belt added a hint of formal touch to the smart look.
Check out the picture here.
One can gauge her sense of style by trawling through her social media. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her look?
