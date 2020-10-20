Navratri 2020 Day 4: Make your day brighter with red; take cues from Malaika, Alia and more

How are you planning to dress up for Navratri day 4? (Photo: Style by Ami, Maneka Harisinghani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Red is worn on numerous occasions but it is also the colour which rules wardrobes during the festive season. So there’s no way Navratri would have been complete without wearing this bright shade. A must-have in your wardrobe, as per Drikpanchang, “On Tuesday, wear red colour for your Navratri celebrations. Red symbolizes passion and love and is also the most preferred colour of chunri that is offered to Goddess. This colour fills the person with vigour and vitality.”

Take a look at your favourite Bollywood actors for Day 4 tips, and get all ready to paint the town red.

Malaika Arora wows in this Raw Mango sari. You too can make a statement this Navratri in a Benarasi silk sari. Wear heirloom jewellery to give your look a regal touch.

You can always pair your basic red kurti with a printed dupatta with intricate detailing. Take cues from Alia Bhatt’s outfit styled by Ami Patel. We like how she opted for a neat bun and statement earrings to complete the look.

This Ritu Kumar ensemble worn by Athiya Shetty not only looks elegant but is also comfortable. Pair your jewellery carefully when wearing red — ditch silver, and always keep your makeup neutral to let the colour do all the talking!

Red with florals is never a bad idea, and Karisma Kapoor shows how to ace it seamlessly with a sheer red dupatta and golden accessories — watch and a pair of hoops. You can give your watch a miss and instead opt for statement kadas.

