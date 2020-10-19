Navratri 2020 Day 3: Take cues from these celebs to ace white today

Are you wearing white today? (Photo: Hina Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

White has a dedicated space in everyone’s wardrobe. So with the pristine colour being the hue for day 3 this Navratri, make sure you ace it like a pro. As per Drikpanchang, “White colour is synonymous with purity and innocence. Wear white colour on Monday to become worthy of Goddess’ blessings and experience a feeling of inner peace and security.”

However, if you are still unsure about how to go about styling the colour, take cues from your favourite celebs. Pick your favourite and style accordingly!

You can never go wrong with a sheer organza sari. With a hint of yellow on white, Hina Khan stuns in this outfit which she styled with a crown braid and a pair of pearl studs.

We don’t mind being slightly OTT, which is why we have Athiya Shetty’s look on our list today. This beautiful lehenga, with its minimal self-work design with white thread, is perfect for Day 3. We like how she adds a pop of colour with her emerald jewels. This is, in fact, a great way to style white outfits so they do not look too plain.

Florals and white always go hand in hand — and Sonam Kapoor proves so too. The sari was styled with tassel earrings and a neat hairdo, while toned-down makeup completed the look. You can amp up your white look either by accessorising it with contrasting jewellery or with a pop of colour on your lids. However, stick to one at a time.

Mouni Roy’s off white silk sari is a sheer delight. It is simple, classy and elegant. If this is your go-to style, look no further. Pair it with a statement choker and tie your hair in a neat bun. Apply a red or maroon lip colour and you are done!

We love Alia Bhatt in this Anarkali set styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Simple and elegant is the best way to make a statement.

