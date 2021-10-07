scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Navratri colours 2021: Keep it trendy and bright with yellow on Day 1

The colour yellow symbolises warmth, exuberance, positivity and light

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 7, 2021 11:00:01 am
navratri fashion, fashion, yellowYellow has always been a hit during the festive season. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

If you have been feeling low because the festive season this year, too, is all about socially-distanced celebrations with restricted pandal hopping, it is time to uplift your spirits. And what better way to do so than by wearing yellow and making it a fashionable affair?

The colour — for day 1 of the festivities — symbolises warmth, exuberance, positivity and light. It has been traditionally considered to be one of the most popular colours to wear during festivals. Linked to divinity and worship, wearing yellow during Navratri is all the more fun.

Check out these bright, ethnic looks worn by your favourite Bollywood celebrities and make sure you drive away the gloom from Durga Puja celebrations!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Navratri colours 2021: Here’s your celeb-approved guide for the next nine days

Kiara Advani

Navratri, Durga Puja, Fashion, Advani’s white outfit could be inspiration for day time celebrations. | Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara’s otherwise subtle lehenga is made brighter with a leheriya yellow dupatta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Navratri, Fashion, yellow Kareena’s style looks regal in her yellow, jewelled outfit. | Source: Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Kareena is a sight to behold in this golden yellow hand-embellished Anarkali set by designer Ridhi Mehra.

Huma Qureshi

Navratri colours 2021, navratri fashion Huma’s look can serve as inspiration for a intimate get together with your family this Navratri. | Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram

Huma adorns a yellow anarkali set from Saundh. Styled with soft make-up and delicate curls, the looks is perfect for Navratri.

Dia Mirza

Navratri colours 2021, navratri fashion Traditional at it’s best, Mirza wears a kalamkari sari perfect for the festive season. | Source: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Clad in a traditional kalamkari sari, Dia’s style is effortless and chic.

Take fashion inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities who combined taste, aesthetic and fashion in an ethnic way. Wear yellow and have fun this Durga Puja!

Navratri fashion, fashion
Navratri colours 2021: Here’s your celeb-approved guide for the next nine days

