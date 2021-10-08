Navratri colours 2021: Take a cue from B-Town divas to wear green on Day 2

Navratri celebrations have begun and people across the country are celebrating the festival with great devotion and enthusiasm. As we know, each day of Navratri has a dedicated colour and significance attached to it. As such, green is the colour of the second day of the nine-day long festival.

The colour symbolises nature and represents a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Wear green today and let the goddess bestow you with tranquility and new beginnings. If you are wondering how to style this colour, look no further as we have curated some looks right from Bollywood’s closet.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana looked beautiful in this sari. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana looked beautiful in this sari. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Nothing beats a simple and elegant sari. You can take inspiration from Kangana who wore a stunning green sari by designer Sabyasachi and styled it with a matching sleeveless blouse. The sari featured a broad golden border, giving it a traditional finish. Like the actor, you can also opt for a retro hairstyle to elevate this simple look.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit dazzled in this ethnic ensemble. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit dazzled in this ethnic ensemble. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Navratri is the time to go extra with your fashion choices. Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit who wore a gorgeous green lehenga set. What stole the show was her green crop top that featured a sweetheart neckline and cape sleeves. We absolutely love this ensemble as it blended traditional and modern with utmost perfection.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty kept it simple and chic. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty kept it simple and chic. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

If you like to keep it simple and chic, then Shilpa Shetty‘s look can be your perfect outfit inspiration. She wore a one-shoulder green tie-dye kurta and paired it with a matching skirt. This look is fuss-free and graceful. Wear statement accessories like Shilpa to round off your look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked absolutely gorgeous. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora looked absolutely gorgeous. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Dazzle this Navrati by opting for a green sequin sari like Malaika Arora. She styled the stunning sari with a green sleeveless blouse. This look surely raised the oomph factor. The fashionista accessorised the look with a silver chain and ring. Opt for glam makeup like Malaika to add the finishing touches.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked beautiful in a sari. (Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram) Kiara Advani looked beautiful in a sari. (Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Keep it elegant and traditional like Kiara Advani. She wore a stunning green sheer sari that featured intricate white embroidery. We absolutely love how she elevated this look by opting for a floral green sleeveless blouse. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a pair of jhumkis to complete this beautiful look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!