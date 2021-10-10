Navratri colours 2021: Step out in style with orange on Day 4 of celebrations

This year, welcome Goddess Durga looking your festive best in bright and colourful Indian wear.

For the fourth day of festivities, the colour orange is worn, which symbolises joy and positivity. And what better way to celebrate Navratri than by wearing this gorgeous ethnic outfits in this colour?

Orange has been traditionally considered to be one of the most popular colours to wear during Navratri. Linked to divinity and worship, it gives the wearer a sense of grandeur.

Check out these fun orange looks worn by your favourite Bollywood celebrities and be your fashionable best this Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

Alia styles her bright orange Organza saree effortlessly. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram) Alia styles her bright orange Organza saree effortlessly. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s easy-to-follow hairdo and outfit look perfect for a day of worship this Navratri.

ALSO READ | When is Navratri starting in 2021?

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s bright orange look is perfect for a Navratri at home. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara’s bright orange look is perfect for a Navratri at home. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A quintessential contrast look, here is orange paired with a light coloured top — be it a choli, t-shirt or kurti, it is always a safe bet during celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty

An eye-catching look by Shilpa in orange. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) An eye-catching look by Shilpa in orange. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Flowy silhouettes are fashionable even on puja days. Wear one and move comfortably the entire day.

ALSO READ | Keep it trendy and bright with yellow on Day 1

Bhumi Pednekar

Turn heads this Navratri by taking cues from Bhumi in her delicate orange saree. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Turn heads this Navratri by taking cues from Bhumi in her delicate orange saree. (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Smoky eyes, statement earrings and soft curls have been the season’s favourites when it comes to dressing up.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut goes all out traditional in her lovely, orange saree. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Ranaut goes all out traditional in her lovely, orange saree. (Source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

A morning puja or an afternoon of bhog, you can’t make a wrong move with a gorgeous orange, silk, saree.

Step out in style in orange this Navratri 2021.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!