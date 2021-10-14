scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Navratri colours 2021: Celeb-approved ways to style pink this festive season

Pink represents universal love, affection and harmony, and adds oodles of charm to your personality

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 14, 2021 11:40:29 am
Sanya MalhotraTake fashion cues from Bollywood divas to wear the colour pink. (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals as it fills the atmosphere with vibrant colours and sounds of revelry. Each day of the festival holds a special significance and is celebrated by wearing a special colour dedicated to it.

As such, pink is the colour for the eighth or the second last day of Navratri. Pink represents universal love, affection and harmony, and is a great way to make a striking statement. Wear this beautiful colour today by taking fashion inspiration from your favourite celebrities.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Rakul Preet looked lovely in this sequin sari. (Source: Anshika Verma/Instagram)

Hop on the sequin fashion bandwagon and adorn a pink sequin sari like Rakul Preet. She looked absolutely stunning as she styled it with a sleeveless pink blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline. Just like her, team your ensemble with a pair of statement earrings and opt for dewy pink makeup.

ALSO READ |Jacqueline Fernandez brings back ’90s glamour in white sari and lace bralette blouse

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit kept it elegant in this ensemble. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit’s pink sharara look can be your perfect fashion inspiration today. She was seen wearing an embellished sharara set that was accessorised with a heavy neckpiece. If heavy accessories aren’t your thing, ditch them for a pair of dainty earrings.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra Sanya Malhotra looked beautiful in a sari. (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Tie-dye is one of the hottest fashion trends this year. So, how about a blush pink tie-dye sari like Sanya Malhotra? We love how she paired it with a matching blouse that featured frilled sleeves and accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewellery.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty was seen in a sharara sari. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Give your regular sari a fashionable twist like Shilpa Shetty. She was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled statement sari that was both ethnic and modern. The sari was styled with a matching fabric belt and emerald jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan looked splendid in this attire. (Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Go classic and wear a lehenga set like Sara Ali Khan. She wore a blush pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra and that was every bit elegant. Keeping the look natural and subtle, she ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup.

