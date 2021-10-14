Navratri colours 2021: Celeb-approved ways to style pink this festive season

October 14, 2021 11:40:29 am
Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals as it fills the atmosphere with vibrant colours and sounds of revelry. Each day of the festival holds a special significance and is celebrated by wearing a special colour dedicated to it.
As such, pink is the colour for the eighth or the second last day of Navratri. Pink represents universal love, affection and harmony, and is a great way to make a striking statement. Wear this beautiful colour today by taking fashion inspiration from your favourite celebrities.
Hop on the sequin fashion bandwagon and adorn a pink sequin sari like Rakul Preet. She looked absolutely stunning as she styled it with a sleeveless pink blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline. Just like her, team your ensemble with a pair of statement earrings and opt for dewy pink makeup.
Madhuri Dixit’s pink sharara look can be your perfect fashion inspiration today. She was seen wearing an embellished sharara set that was accessorised with a heavy neckpiece. If heavy accessories aren’t your thing, ditch them for a pair of dainty earrings.
Sanya Malhotra
Tie-dye is one of the hottest fashion trends this year. So, how about a blush pink tie-dye sari like Sanya Malhotra? We love how she paired it with a matching blouse that featured frilled sleeves and accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewellery.
Shilpa Shetty
Give your regular sari a fashionable twist like Shilpa Shetty. She was seen wearing a gorgeous ruffled statement sari that was both ethnic and modern. The sari was styled with a matching fabric belt and emerald jewellery.
Go classic and wear a lehenga set like Sara Ali Khan. She wore a blush pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra and that was every bit elegant. Keeping the look natural and subtle, she ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup.
