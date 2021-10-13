Looking for ideas to style royal blue on Day 7 of Navratri? We’ve got you covered

Blue transcends all seasons and is perfect for festive occasions. So how could we miss out on this regal colour this Navratri? As such, the colour for Day 7 of celebrations is royal blue. But if you are unsure about how to style that pretty blue outfit in your wardrobe, we are here with all the cues you’ll need to rock royal hue with style!

As per Drikpanchang, “Royal blue is a vivid shade of colour blue and represents richness and tranquility.”

So check out some celebrity looks to ace the shade:

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia looks her festive best in a stunning Neeta Lulla sari. Styled with a neat hairdo and statement choker, she completes the look with understated nude make-up. But you just can’t ignore the smoky eyes!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri’s gorgeous blue lehenga set can be styled in multiple ways; she wears it with a puffy-sleeved choli which can easily double as a top or a blouse! We definitely recommend it.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah wears a royal blue ruffled sari styled with a halter-neck blouse. If sari is what you plan to wear, look no further.

Mouni Roy

Keeping in mind the festive spirit, take a cue from Mouni Roy as she wears a blue salwar-kameez with silver gota patti work. Keeping it simple, she styled it with soft curls and sparkly danglers — a perfect day-time look for day 7.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, as always, looks gorgeous in a co-ord set. Styled with ethnic jewellery –: cufflinks and big earrings — the look is fuss-free yet super stylish. What do you think?



