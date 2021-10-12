Navratri colours 2021: Paint the town red with your impeccable fashion on Day 6

The auspicious festival of Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, is currently being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Each form of Maa Durga is associated with a specific colour and has a special significance.

On the sixth day of Navratri, Mata Katyayani is worshipped, who is associated with the colour red. Red symbolises passion and love, and is one of the most significant colours in Hindu customs. Adorn this beautiful colour as you celebrate the festival today.

If you are clueless about how to style red, take fashion cues from your favourite celebrities.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looked lovely. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor looked lovely. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharara is, undoubtedly, the hottest ethnic fashion trend of the season. Take inspiration from Karisma who donned a stunning red embellished sharara set. The look was kept subtle and elegant with minimal accessories and makeup. You can style your sharara with statement earrings to amp up your fashion game today.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez kept it elegant in this attire. (Source: Chandini Whabi/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez kept it elegant in this attire. (Source: Chandini Whabi/Instagram)

When nothing else works, saris come to the rescue. Take your style quotient a notch higher and wear a red sheer sari like Jacqueline Fernandez. Her sari featured lacework and was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, raising the oomph factor. Go for a dash of bright red lip colour to stand out with your look.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher looked beautiful. (Source: Saiyami Kher/Instagram) Saiyami Kher looked beautiful. (Source: Saiyami Kher/Instagram)

Anarkali suits are always a perfect choice for festive occasions. Take a cue from Saiyam Kher who wore a stunning red Anarkali suit that was both, subtle and elegant. Just like her, you can opt for a pair of traditional jootis and jhumkis to round off your look.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan kept it bright and beautiful. (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Keep it simple and classy in an embroidered sharara set like Hina Khan. She looked absolutely lovely in this ensemble that featured intricate mirror work. She completed the look with minimal accessories and a bright red lip shade. Don’t forget to wear kajal!

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan looked graceful in this sari. (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram) Vidya Balan looked graceful in this sari. (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

You can never go wrong with a traditional Banarasi sari. Keep it graceful in one just like Vidya Balan. Just like her, you can opt for gold bangles and statement studs to complete your look.

