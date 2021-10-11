Navratri colours 2021: Dazzle in white on Day 5 of celebrations

Navratri is celebrated with much fervour across the nation as devotees partake in various customs and cultural events. The festival is also associated with nine special colours, one for each day of the auspicious occasion. It is believed that wearing these colours brings prosperity, blessings and luck.

As such, white is the colour for day five. It is synonymous with purity and innocence. If you are looking for fashion inspiration to wear this versatile colour, take a cue from your favourite celebrities adorning white in various ways.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked absolutely beautiful. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez looked absolutely beautiful. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Jacqueline looked drop dead gorgeous in a stunning white sheer sari styled with a matching lace blouse. You too can add a pop of colour by opting for emerald green jewellery, just like her. Also, experiment with retro makeup and a hairdo to amp up your fashion game.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan kept it simple and stylish. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan kept it simple and stylish. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

If you like to keep it subtle and effortless, take inspiration from Sara who donned a short white kurta, matching straight pants and a dupatta. The ensemble featured lacework and was teamed with silver accessories. You can easily recreate this look and put your best fashion foot forward.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Keep it glamorous like Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram) Keep it glamorous like Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Dazzle this Navratri like Samantha Ruth Prabhu who looked mesmerising in a sequin ensemble consisting of a white blingy crop top with cape sleeves and a matching long skirt with a thigh-high slit. This look is perfect for those who like it all shiny and bright. Opt for a sleek bun and diamond accessories to give it a luxurious finish.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu looked beautiful in this Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: PV Sindhu/Instagram) PV Sindhu looked beautiful in this Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

The badminton star is not just an inspiration on the court but also a fashion inspiration off it. If saris are what you are looking for, opt for a white sari with colourful embroidery like PV Sindhu. Let your hair flow freely and accessorise your sari with statement earrings.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in this sari. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in this sari. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty‘s white sari look can be your fashion cue this Navratri if you want to add a unique twist to your regular sari. Choose a floral balloon sleeved blouse with your simple white sari and elevate your look instantly. Add a pearl string with your ensemble to add the finishing touches.

