Navratri Colours 2021: Keep it subtle and stylish in grey on Day 3

Updated: October 9, 2021 12:42:07 pm
Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit – ‘nava’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning nights. Every year, it is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, to pay respect to her nine avatars. While the festival is usually observed by keeping a fast, there are a lot of other customs associated with the celebrations that people are not aware of.
People are encouraged to wear grey on Day 3 of Navratri for the meaning behind the colour.
According to Drikpanchang, “Grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This colour is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this shade.”
On the third day of Navratri, take a look at these outfits donned by your favourite Bollywood celebrities for fashion inspiration:
A stylish Navratri look can be inspired by Vidya Balan. Gorgeous saree, minimal make-up and a sleek updo; the only things you need to put together for celebrations.
Classic and timeless, pair your OG grey silk saree like Madhuri does.
Tanuja Mukherjee
Who says grey has to be boring? Pair your grey ethnic wear with neon colours to make them truly shine.
Khushi Kapoor
Comfort is priceless; step out in your comfy greys with a dash of luxury like this glittery co-ord set worn by Khushi Kapoor.
Tara Sutaria
Elegant and ready to take on the world, a grey saree or sarong is a must have.
This Navratri 2021, step out in grey and turn heads with your subtle but strong sense of style.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
