Saturday, October 09, 2021
Navratri Colours 2021: Keep it subtle and stylish in grey on Day 3

This Navratri 2021, step out in grey and turn heads with your subtle but strong sense of style.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 9, 2021 12:42:07 pm
navratri fashionTake a cue from these fashionistas on styling grey this festive season. (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/instagram, Vidya Balan/instagram)

Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit – ‘nava’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning nights. Every year, it is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, to pay respect to her nine avatars. While the festival is usually observed by keeping a fast, there are a lot of other customs associated with the celebrations that people are not aware of.

People are encouraged to wear grey on Day 3 of Navratri for the meaning behind the colour.

According to Drikpanchang, “Grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This colour is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this shade.”

On the third day of Navratri, take a look at these outfits donned by your favourite Bollywood celebrities for fashion inspiration:

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, Navratri fashion Go effortlessly chic with nine yards of elegance. (Source: Vidya Balan/instagram)

A stylish Navratri look can be inspired by Vidya Balan. Gorgeous saree, minimal make-up and a sleek updo; the only things you need to put together for celebrations.

Also Read |Fasting this Navratri? Keep these essential tips in mind

Madhuri Dixit

Navratri colours 2021, Madhuri Dixit Grey can be fun too! (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Classic and timeless, pair your OG grey silk saree like Madhuri does.

Tanuja Mukherjee

Navratri colours 2021, Tanuja Mukherjee Contrast your greys with pops of yellow. (Source: Tanishaa Mukerji/instagram)

Who says grey has to be boring? Pair your grey ethnic wear with neon colours to make them truly shine.

Khushi Kapoor

Navratri colours 2021, Khushi K Pick between ethnic and western wear with fun co-ord sets. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/instagram)

Comfort is priceless; step out in your comfy greys with a dash of luxury like this glittery co-ord set worn by Khushi Kapoor.

Tara Sutaria

Navratri, Navratri fashion, Grey saree Experiment with subtle drapes this Navratri. (Source: Tara Sutaria/instagram)

Elegant and ready to take on the world, a grey saree or sarong is a must have.

