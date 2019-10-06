Navratri colour 2019: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear purple on day 8

Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, and the sixth day of this auspicious festival is also when Durga Puja starts. The colour purple symbolises the stability of blue and the strength of red. It signifies wealth, power and wisdom. Hence, this colour is usually worn on Navami. To make your look festive, you can pick a traditional sari and give it a modern twist. You can also opt for more comfortable clothes like an anarkali or lehenga, if dandiya is on your mind.

Madhuri Dixit

Advertising

Madhuri Dixit who looked resplendent in a sari from Raw Mango. The bright purple silk drape, we feel, will make for an exceptional choice for a wedding function. The dainty gold zari border and motifs added a dash of bling to the elegant look, which was rounded out with chunky chandbaali earrings, bangles and a statement ring. She opted for a small red bindi that just lifted the entire look. Make-up was kept subtle with a light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a bright purple and cream anarkali suit with gold embellishments by designer Anamika Khanna. She kept her make-up minimal, and completed her look with a pair of jhumka-style earrings from Nora Jewels.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan wore a bright purple Mayyur Girotra sharara from their Ganga winter/festive’17 collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki B, she looked festive ready in the banarasi and zardozi outfit. With minimal make-up, red lips, hair tied in a neat bun, she completed her look with earrings from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar.