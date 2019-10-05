Navratri colour 2019: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear grey on day 7

Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit – ‘nava’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning nights. Every year, it is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, to pay respect to her nine avatars. While the festival is usually observed by keeping a fast, there are a lot of other customs associated with the celebrations that people are not aware of.

Advertising

For instance, all nine days require devotees to wear a particular colour. If you are one of those who is clueless about how to go about it then here’s a breakdown of the colours you can wear for the celebrations.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Hydari looked lovely in a Ridhi Mehra ensemble that included a Cinco bird print tunic and sharara set while attending an event in Hyderabad. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she teamed the round neck outfit with statement earrings from Aquamarine Jewellery. A dewy sheen with bold red lips accentuated her look well.

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was seen dressed in a Zara Umrigar silver grey lehenga. The outfit featured an intricate butterfly and floral embroidery on it along with beads and crystal. Styled by Sukriti Grover, it was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. Keeping her accessories minimal, her attire was styled with silver jhumkas. Well-defined eyes, red lips and a sleek hair rounded off her look beautifully.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor impressed us in a denim sari from the label White Elephant at the Super Dancer show. The grey sari with a chic red-and-white border looked gorgeous on her and stylist Sanjana Batra deserves credit for pairing it with a denim blouse with white floral embroidery. Although the look was fashionable enough, the red roses pinned in the actor’s bun added a retro feel to her look.