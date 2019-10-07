Navratri colour 2019: Peacock green is the colour for the ninth day

Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Each day of the festival is important and holds significance. Each day also has a representative colour, upholding an aspect of the nine-day festival. The colour of the last day is peacock green. It is believed that the colour fulfills the wants and desires of the devotees.

To make the last day memorable, you can incorporate this colour in your wardrobe, and in case you are confused, take cues from these celebrities.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous in this sari gown by Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and was rounded out minimal make-up and dainty earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

When it comes to taking fashion tips, who better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to look for advice. Remember how at Cannes in 2017 she had stunned in a gorgeous tulle Yanina Couture gown. We really liked the colourful, floral motifs on it. Bright red lipstick and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

Karisma Kapoor

Not only the colour, even the motif on it actually can make for a great morning festive wear. In case you are unsure about how to pull it off, take tips from Karisma Kapoor. We quite like the way the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick.

