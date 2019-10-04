Navratri colour 2019: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear green on day 6

Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, and the sixth day of this auspicious festival is also when Durga Puja starts. But the six day is also about wearing the colour green If you are looking for some inspiration to amp up your Navratri fashion, you are at the right place. Take cues from these Bollywood celebs, right from Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan to Kangana Ranaut, and make heads turn this festive season.

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actor was spotted in a mint green sharara set from Sukriti & Aakriti, and she looked absolutely lovely in it. Stylist Tanya Ghavri teamed the outfit with bright green bangles, which Khan wore on one hand. Hair styled in soft waves with crown braids complemented her outfit well. So did her nude make-up. We think it was an easy-breezy look and perfect for the festive season!

Anushka Sharma

From Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehengas to Raw Mango saris, the actor has been seen experimenting with all sorts of designs and fabrics. Staying true to her roots, she was spotted looking lovely in a a chanderi silk sari with a heavy golden border and polka dots all over, produced by local artisans.

Her outfit was styled with a heavy gold choker, a stack of gold bangles and simple studs. Hair tied into a neat bun, well-defined eyes, a beautiful brown lip shade and a green bindi rounded out her look.

Kangana Ranaut

The actor is known for classy ethnic looks and this one is a sure winner. In a green Kanjeevaram sari with gold motifs from the house of Sabyasachi, Kangana Ranaut looked regal. A rust-red blouse beautifully complemented the rich green. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the sari with a matching layered choker necklace and a pair of beaded earrings. To balance out the bling of her ensemble, the Queen actor went with nude make-up and soft lips. Rounding out her look with a small black bindi and an elegant chignon, we think she looked breathtaking.