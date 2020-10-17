Navratri 2020 Day 1: Fashion inspiration straight from Bollywood’s closet

What will be your pick? (Photo: Shilpa Shetty, Maneka Harisinghani, Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

Navratri, which is a nine-day long celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess Durga and her many avatars, is observed by keeping a fast and chanting mantras. The nine auspicious days are also marked by wearing nine different colours, each for one day.

For day 1, people wear grey. The reason behind this, according to Drikpanchang, is: “Grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This colour is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this shade.”

Take a look at these outfits to get your inspiration for Day 1 below.

Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in a grey outfit by Punit Balana which has black prints. The actor went for poker straight hair and a pair of rustic silver jhumkis to complete the look.

This is hands down our favourite outfit. Shraddha Kapoor looks lovely in this dove grey sharara from Tarun Tahiliani which is adorned with crystals and pearl detailing. Styled with smokey eyes, we like how there is a hint of grunge vibe to it.

Malaika Arora paired a grey silk stole with a basic white sari, which instantly brightens up the look. Even if you don’t have a head-to-toe grey outfit, you can always add a scarf or a stole just like her or add silver jewellery to your look.

