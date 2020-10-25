Navratri 2020 Day 9: End the last day of festivities by making a strong fashion statement in purple

(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

The last day of the nine-day festival Navratri is here and there’s no way one would miss out on dressing up and feeling good. As you perform our rituals, wish your loved ones and celebrate the culmination of the festivities in a socially distanced manner, you might just forget deciding as to what you can wear and that is exactly why we are here to help you ease your woes!

As per Drickpanchang, last day of Navratri is symbolised with the colour purple. The site mentions, ” Purple colour is associated with luxury, grandeur and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga wearing Purple bestows devotees with opulence and richness. So, do not shy away and don a beautiful purple outfit to receive the blessings of Goddess.”

This is the perfect time to raid your mom’s wardrobe and find the perfect purple sari. This one worn by Shraddha Kapoor was styled in the most elegant manner with smokey eyes and a statement choker.

Even if you don’t happen to have a kurti in purple, you can always pair a white or a black one with a gorgeous purple dupatta. Take cues from Karisma Kapoor who stuns in this ensemble. The dupatta will catch everyone’s eye because of its bright colour. Play with your hair, go for a low hair updo or softly curl them. Add a pop of colour on your lips and you will be good to go!

You can never go wrong with an anarkali. It is regal, elegant and helps you move and do your activities in an easy way. We love this one worn by Alia Bhatt. The ensemble was designed by Anamika Khanna and was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

We are all up for wearing Gauhar Khan’s purple sharara. The colour is mind-blowing and so is the design, The actor pulls it of in the most graceful manner with a low hair bun and a pair of statement chaandbalis.

The easiest way to amp up any traditional ensemble is to style your hairdo with fresh flowers. We love how Dixit kept it simple with a purple silk sari paired with a sleeveless light golden blouse and fresh flowers.

