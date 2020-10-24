Navratri 2020 Day 8: Looking for ways to style your peacock green outfit? We have you covered

Are you all set for today? (Photo: Sukriti Grover, Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With the second last day of Navratri coming in full-force, there’s no way one would miss dressing up for this festive season but with the ritual of wearing a different colour every day, the experience can get slightly overbearing and that is exactly why we are here to help you navigate through the same easily and fashionably, of course!

The colour for day 8 is peacock green and as per Drikpanchang, it is believed “peacock green implies uniqueness and individuality. Stand out in the crowd wearing this exquisite shade of blue and green on this day of Navratri. This colour exudes the qualities associated with both of these colours such as compassion and freshness.”

Ahead take a look at these cues from Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt and many others!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

A sari gown makes the hassle of draping a sari so much easier and this one worn by Shilpa Shetty is a head-turning ensemble. Designed by Amit Aggarwal, the gorgeous colour along with the silhouette is simply to-die-for!

Alia Bhatt’s A-line kurti from the house of Sabyasachi is another cue which is great for those who want to keep it minimal. The actor was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and the look was completed with a pair of statement gold chaandbalis. In case, you want to go for something similar, you can always go for a bandhani printed kurti set!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 15, 2018 at 2:47am PST

We had to add a little cue for a green lehenga because what is festive season unless you go slightly OTT? Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanon stuns in this gorgeous number which is beautifully encrusted with stones and sequins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover) on May 11, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

The actor loves the colour green and here’s proof of the same. However, if you want to pack a punch with your peacock green sari, make sure your blouse stands out! In fact, how about replacing your blouse for a one-shoulder bodysuit? It is comfortable, edgy and surely will make you stand out in the crowd!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

The best part about accessorising green ensembles is that whether gold or silver jewellery, both will equally stand out. But, classics like pearls, Kundan and jadau jewellery will always win the game! Masaba’s green sari styled with a pair of stunning polki earrings and a pearl and jadau choker is a great example.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd