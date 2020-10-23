Navratri 2020 Day 7: Pack a punch with green outfits on this auspicious day

Do you have a green outfit for day 7? (Photo: Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pedenkear, style by Ami/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Green is an underrated colour, you either have a lot of it in your wardrobe or you just don’t. And if you belong to the latter category, you don’t have to worry at all. For Day 7 of Navratri celebrations, we have you covered with these glamourous inspirations which you can easily recreate as per your tastes and choices. However, it is just not about wearing a particular colour on a given day, the meaning runs deep.

As per Drikpanchang, “Green colour symbolizes nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Wear green on Friday and let the Goddess bestow you with tranquillity. Green also represents new beginnings in life.”

Check out these outfits below.

You can never go wrong with a basic kurti and churidar set, and Kangana Ranaut’s outfit by Shyamlal Bhumika is proof. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor went for glittery green eyes to complete the look. But if you want to keep your makeup simple, opt for a green mascara to seal the deal.

Madhuri Dixit looks dazzling in this sequinned sari from Tarun Tahiliani. If you want to keep things blingy, get your hands on something similar or pair a plain green sari with a sequinned blouse and you will be good to go!

This festive season, we are pretty sure you don’t mind going OTT. This is why you find Ananya Panday’s lehenga on this list. However, a little tip: if you are choosing to wear a lehenga, make sure you keep the jewellery simple with just kadas or dainty pearl earrings.

Vidya Balan’s kurti set is a fuss-free option. Featuring thin golden stripes, this is also perfect for the night when it gets slightly cold or windy. Styled with beige pointy-toe stilettos, the look was completed with a pair of golden danglers.

If you are someone who likes to keep up with the trends, this festive season is the perfect time to jump onto the sequin sari bandwagon. Take a cue from Bhumi Pedneker in this super blingy yet minimally styled look.

