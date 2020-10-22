Navratri 2020 Day 6: Drive away the gloom and spread some sunshine with yellow today

Brighten up your day with this gorgeous colour! (Photo: Style by Ami, Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have been feeling dull and gloomy because the festive season this year is all about socially-distanced celebrations without pandal hopping, quality time with friends and family while enjoying the delicacies, it is time to make it bright and uplift your mood. And what better way to do so than by wearing yellow and making it a fashionable affair.

As per Drikpanchang, “Wear yellow colour on Thursday and enjoy your Navratri with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy. This is a warm colour that keeps the person cheerful all day.”

So check out these easy-breezy bright looks and make sure you drive away the gloom on Day 6 of Navratri celebrations today.

This lehenga worn Tara Sutaria has been etched in our minds ever since we spotted her at designer Punit Balana’s store launch in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. The mirror work lehenga is ethereal, classy and extremely elegant. We also love how it was styled minimally with a kundan choker and basic makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks lovely in this Anarkali and matching palazzo set which is minimal in its approach. The actor paired it with silver jewellery which stands out because of the bright colour.

You can never go wrong with a sari, and as always, Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in this striped yellow sari styled by Tanya Ghavri. You can amp up your look by styling your yellow sari with a golden blouse, adorning your hairdo with fresh flowers and accessorising it with statement earrings or kadas.

Alia Bhatt stuns in this Manish Malhotra ensemble styled by Ami Patel. We love the chic hairdo and how the overall look was kept simple with simple jewellery and basic makeup.

There’s nothing like too much yellow, but if you feel that it is not your cup of tea, add a pop of colour to your look. Style your yellow Anarkalis or kurtis with dupattas in green, red or even purple. These colours look stunning with yellow!

