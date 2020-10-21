Navratri 2020 Day 5: Beat the mid-week ‘blues’ with these celeb-approved styles

How are you spending your Navratri? (Photo: Style by Ami/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The colour blue transcends all seasons and is also perfect for all occasions. So how could we miss out on this wonder colour this festive season? Colour for Day 5 of the Navratri season is royal blue, which we agree can be a tricky shade to find in most wardrobes. But worry not, we are here with some style cues and variations of the royal hue!

As per Drikpanchang, “Royal blue is a vivid shade of colour blue and represents richness and tranquillity.”

Below, take a look at some celeb inspirations to ace the shade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 9, 2020 at 2:44am PDT

Hina Khan is right when she says blue is the colour of royalty. In the picture, she looks stunning in a blue kurti set with leaf motifs. She styled it with slightly heavy makeup — smokey eyes and neutral lips.

View this post on Instagram 💙💙 @aliaabhatt in @manishmalhotra05 for @devika.advani’s wedding A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Feb 22, 2019 at 5:06am PST

How about a gorgeous royal blue sari today? You can take inspiration from Alia Bhatt in this Manish Malhotra creation. Keeping it simple, she went for a dewy makeup look and accessorised the sari with a statement choker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) on Jan 11, 2020 at 3:51am PST

Although not royal blue, Kangana Ranaut makes a head-turning statement in this light blue sari by Raw Mango. We like how she went all out with fiery smokey eyes and rustic silver jewellery to make the look stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Nov 28, 2018 at 12:00am PST

Ditch your salwar-kameez and sari for a crop top and flare pants combination. Easy and breezy, we love this one worn by Sara Ali Khan. It is comfortable and trendy at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jan 19, 2020 at 9:08am PST

You can never go wrong with a Masaba Gupta sari. This one pleated to perfection features a silver border and motifs, and Priyanka Chopra’s dazzling smile only makes the entire look better!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd