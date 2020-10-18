Navratri 2020 Day 2: Pack a punch with orange, take cues from Bollywood

Are you wearing orange on Sunday? (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan/ Instagram)

If orange is your favourite colour, be prepared to wear it on Sunday, which is the second day of the Navratri festivities. The colour holds a symbolic reference for the nine-day festival during which the various forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. According to Drik Panchang, worshipping Goddess Navadurga while wearing orange colour, bestows the person with qualities of warmth and exuberance. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

Here we discuss how you can plan your outfit by taking cues from your favourite Bollywood actor’s wardrobe.

If you are not in the mood to wear anything ethnic, but still plan on following the rituals, there’s nothing like a bright orange dress. This one worn by Mira Rajput gives out an old-world charm with its corset-like detailing on the top and the flowing gown below.

All hail Bhumi Pednekar’s tangerine number which is supremely simple, but one that packs quite a punch, especially with the gold abstract set of jewels. You can wear a sari and a rustic jazzy pair of earrings or big kadas to make your look stand out.

We love this outfit worn by Hina Khan, which is the perfect example of Indo-fusion. The peplum top in white paired with floral dhoti pants and the pleated orange sari is a head-turning statement that you can make on the Navratri. Dare to recreate this outfit?

How can one miss out on wearing a lehenga on the festive season? If you are someone who wants to make a head-turning statement make sure you have your orange lehenga ready. Take cues from Khan who looks elegant in this gorgeous orange lehenga paired with a statement choker and earrings.

