Navratri 2019 colours: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear red on Day 3

During the nine-day long Navratri festival, people observe fast and offer prayers to the Goddess of Shakti, Durga. But the festival is incomplete without traditional attires and some fun, read garba nights! Interestingly, the nine days also have a designated colour, and the shade for today — which is the third day of the auspicious festival — is red. In case you are wondering how to wear red with style, we are here to help you out with some Bollywood-inspired looks.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt impressed us a great deal in a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Bhatt looked lovely in the sheer sari, coupled with gold earrings from the designer’s collection, a neat bun, and nude palette of make-up.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen in a deconstructed biker sari from Rishta by Arjun Saluja, which stood out for its sharp cuts. The actor looked striking and the look was accessorised with statement earrings and hair neatly tied in a bun. You can try this look for your workplace, trust us, you will stand out!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went all retro in this lovely red polka-dotted sari from Sabyasachi Mukherjee during the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. The red matching full sleeve blouse went really well with the simple sari. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with stunning earrings from the designer and rounded out with a neat bun and her characteristic bright red lipstick.