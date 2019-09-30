Navratri 2019 colours: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear white on Day 2

In this series on Navratri colours, we talk about the colour code that is now a part of pop culture. Along with the rituals, fasting and festive mood, women also take out time to get decked up every day in a particular colour. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri and she is believed to govern Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes.

And if you are looking for ethnic inspiration for a white dress, then what’s better than browsing some stunning Bollywood fashion files? White was quite a trend this summer as celebrities wore some comfy white kurta palazzos, right from the airport to general city outings. Here are some cues that you can take.

Deepika Padukone

The 33-year-old wore the outfit from the Prama collection by Pratima Pandey. The floral embroidered dress that had a ruffled hem and sleeves gave easy-breezy vibes, and looked stunning on her. The Tamasha actor accented it with silver statement earrings from Minerali Store. To round off her look, Daniel Bauer choose to give her centre-parted soft curls and kept the make-up soft and subtle by playing with nude colours.

Sara Ali Khan

The young starlet turned heads in a white midi dress. The dress featured red tassel detailing and she accessorised it with a pair of off-white juttis with floral prints on it.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore an ivory kurta teamed with a matching sharara, which we feel will make for a lovely pick for a wedding function. Given the casual nature of her outing, the actor skipped on accessories and rounded off her ethnic look with a pair of flats.

The full-sleeved kurta that featured pink embroidery on the bodice added a romantic touch to her ensemble. She skipped the dupatta, making her outfit a hassle-free pick. The Raazi actor also tied her brown locks into a ponytail and ditched make-up.