Navratri 2019 colours: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear orange on Day 1

Navratri is not just about observing rituals or going through tough fasts, but also about getting dressed, enjoying Garba and musical nights. Incidentally, all the nine days have a specific colour code. As part of pop culture, women, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, adorn themselves in different shades according to each day of Navratri.

Advertising

Navratri is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti, starting with the first day when Ghatasthapana takes place, when orange is the colour to go for. If you are looking for some inspiration to add spice to your Navratri fashion, you are at the right place. Take cues from these Bollywood celebs, right from Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor to Aditi Rao Hydari, and make heads turn this festive season.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was seen rocking the tone-on-tone trend in an orange maxi dress featuring a tie detail on the waistline. She layered it with a matching dual-shaded jacket that gave it an interesting look and accessorised her outfit with a pair of deep brown ballerinas, a tan tote bag and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses from Chloe. This could be your Indo-western pick this festive season.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari kept it simple in a gold organza sari that was teamed with a strappy purple blouse. The ensemble was accessorised with a traditional gold choker and jhumkis. For makeup, she went for her signature strong brows and a nude palette.

Deepika Padukone

Looking radiant in a bright orange salwar suit teamed with a matching dupatta, Padukone accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold chandbalis. Make-up artist Sandhya Shekar went with well-defined eyes and a small bindi while hairstylist Georgio Gabriel styled her hair into a neat updo. We couldn’t find any fault with the styling – it’s a perfect 10!