Navratri 2019 colours: Take cues from Bollywood’s closet to wear yellow on day 5

Durga Puja and Navratri are being celebrated across the country in full swing. People are observing a fast and offering prayers to Goddess Durga and also dressing up in fineries — based on the colours for each day of the nine auspicious days of the festival. According to drinkpanchang, the colour of the fifth day of Navratri day is yellow. So here are some recommendations that you might find helpful for tonight’s dandiya night.

Kajol

Kajol was spotted in a lemon yellow sari from Anamika Khanna, and we really like the asymmetric drape of the sari that was paired with a long jacket. Stylist Radhika Mehra accessorised the actor’s look with statement earrings from Inaayat Jewels and nude Stella pumps. She rounded out her look with nude makeup, neutral lips and hair coiffed in side-parted soft waves. On the other hand, Ajay Devgan wore an emerald green pathani kurta and white Patiala.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor looked beautiful draped in a canary yellow sari right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari with tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi pallu was teamed with a vibrant magenta blouse. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the enthralling look with a pair of gold statement earrings from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers, a statement ring and a pretty black bindi. So simple, yet sophisticated.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a lovely anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra. We like the semi-sheer piece with intricate floral embroidery all over it. The anarkali was teamed with a lemon yellow tulle dupatta with silver tassels at the hem, and we like the statement earrings the actor chose to accessorise her outfit with. You can also go with an ethnic ensemble like this tonight. Make sure to keep it easy in the accessory department.