Step-by-step guide: How to wear a Gujarati-style sari

Navratri is synonymous with garba and dandiya nights and it would be wrong to say that we aren’t a little excited. Colourful lehengas and cholis, gorgeous hairdos and the latest make-up trends take up all the time of fashion enthusiasts. Most like to experiment and some find innovative ways to wear a sari. If you are looking for inspiration then here’s a step-by-step guide of how to ace a Gujarati-style sari. Although it may look complicated, it’s not really that hard.
Here’s how to go about it:
* Keep the non-pallu end on the right side and tuck it inside the underskirt. Make one complete round and bring it to the left side.
* Make 6-7 pleats of the same breadth, hold them together in one place and tuck them inside the underskirt at the centre of the waist.
* Make pallu pleats like usual and place the pallu end over your right shoulder as shown in the picture. Cover the bust by spreading these pleats.
* Secure the pallu with a safety pin.
* Take the left edge of the pallu around your waist and tuck it in your underskirt.
* It’s done.
