Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Step-by-step guide: How to wear a Gujarati-style sari

Step-by-step guide: How to wear a Gujarati-style sari

If you are looking for innovative ways to wear a sari, here's some inspiration!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2018 6:41:19 pm

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style This festive season, dress up in a Gujarati style sari with these easy draping tips.

Navratri is synonymous with garba and dandiya nights and it would be wrong to say that we aren’t a little excited. Colourful lehengas and cholis, gorgeous hairdos and the latest make-up trends take up all the time of fashion enthusiasts. Most like to experiment and some find innovative ways to wear a sari. If you are looking for inspiration then here’s a step-by-step guide of how to ace a Gujarati-style sari. Although it may look complicated, it’s not really that hard.

Here’s how to go about it:

* Keep the non-pallu end on the right side and tuck it inside the underskirt. Make one complete round and bring it to the left side.

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style Gujarati-style sari is easy to drape.

* Make 6-7 pleats of the same breadth, hold them together in one place and tuck them inside the underskirt at the centre of the waist.

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style The pleats should face the right side.

* Make pallu pleats like usual and place the pallu end over your right shoulder as shown in the picture. Cover the bust by spreading these pleats.

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style Make sure that the front pleats are neatly placed.

* Secure the pallu with a safety pin.

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style Easy, isn’t it?

* Take the left edge of the pallu around your waist and tuck it in your underskirt.

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style Secure the back pin in such a way that it doesn’t show.

* It’s done.

Gujarati sari, Gujarati style sari, step to step Gujarati saree wearing style

