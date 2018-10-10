Navratri 2018 colours: Take inspiration from Bollywood celebs to ace your Navratri look

Navratri 2018 colours: Take inspiration from these Bollywood celebs to ace your Navratri looks. (Source: Instagram; Varinder Chawla)

Navratri 2018 Colours for Nine Days: The festival of Navratri, which spreads over nine days is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, to pay respect to her nine avatars. Like every Indian festival, this one too would be incomplete without colourful traditional attires. For all the nine days, devotees are required to wear a particular colour.

If you are looking for some inspiration on how to add some spice to your Navratri fashion, you are at the right place. Right from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Kajol, take cues from these Bollywood celebs and make heads turn this festive season.

Day 1- Pratipada

Navratri colour of the day, yellow: The colour yellow is believed to be a colour of the planet sun and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. It also represents energy and happiness and is believed to be an appropriate shade to start the festival with.

While Priyanka Chopra opted for a bright yellow embroidered anarkali, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan added an interesting element by paring it with contrasting blouses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lovely canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lovely canary yellow sari from Masaba Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Day 2- Dwitiya

Navratri colour of the day, green: The second day of Navratri which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini is more about harmony and peace, hence green is the go-to colour.

You can try wearing deep green or mint green sari like Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma. Or just pick an elegant anarkali like Alia Bhatt.

Anushka Sharma at Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma at Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Day 3- Tritiya

Navratri colour of the day, grey: Grey is associated with a cool and balanced mind and hence, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day.

Sari, lehenga or anarkali, Chopra, Bhatt and Kajol show us the way! You can try matching this light-hued outfits with bright-coloured accessories.

Day 4- Chaturthi

Navratri colour of the day, orange: Orange represents creativity and enthusiasm and seeking blessings from Maa Kushmanda.

Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in an orange kanjeevaram sari featuring green and gold embroidery all over it. On the other hand, Vidya Balan styled her vibrant sari with a contrasting blouse.

Vidya Balan in a handloom sari. (Source: File photo) Vidya Balan in a handloom sari. (Source: File photo)

Day 5- Panchami

Navratri colour of the day, white: The colour of purity and peace, you can wear a white sari, kurta or lehenga to pay your respect to Maa Skandamata on this day.

Deepika Padukone showed how to keep it simple yet elegant by pairing her white sari with a statement neckpiece. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Khan looked ravishing in embroidered anarkalis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Punit Balana. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Punit Balana. (Source: APH Images)

Day 6- Sashti

Navratri colour of the day, red: Red signifies power and brightness and on this day, devotess worship Maa Katyayani.

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a red and silver sari while Kriti Sanon shines in a ruffled sari.

Day 7- Saptami

Navratri colour of the day, blue: Start your 7th day with blue outfits as this colour signifies power and superiority and on this day, devotees pay tribute to Maa Kalaratri.

Alia Bhatt gave lesson on how to keep it easy-breezy in a sleeveless salwar suit while Ranaut looked stunning in a semi-sheer, ice-blue sari teamed with a statement necklace. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit opted to keep things traditional.

Day 8- Ashtami

Navratri colour of the day, pink: Pink is associated with romanticism and universal love. This year, pay your respect to Maa Saraswati in a pink outfit.

While Bhatt showed how to ace different colours of pink in one outfit, Shilpa Shetty gave her hot pink sari a fusion twist.

Day 9- Navami

Navratri colour of the day, purple: The colour purple symbolises luxury, power and royalty.

Right from Neha Dhupia’s striped sari to Sonam Kapoor’s heavily embroidered lehenga and Shraddha Kapoor’s lilac-hued lehenga, we love it all!

Shraddha Kapoor in a lavender lehenga. (Source: File Photo) Shraddha Kapoor in a lavender lehenga. (Source: File Photo)

What’s your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

