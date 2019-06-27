National Sunglasses Day: Interesting facts and tips on how to pick the perfect pair for your face

Toggle Menu
Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe popularised the cat-eye shape in the '50s. The '60s saw the rise of the oversized frames endorsed first by Jackie Kennedy and '70s were all about vintage round frames.

Sunglasses which exist today mainly as a fashion statement have evolved in terms of their utility over the years. The first existence was noted by the Inuit, who are the original inhabitants of the Arctic regions of Greenland, Canada, and Alaska. They used slices of walrus ivory with thin slits in an attempt to protect them from snow blindness. Meanwhile, in 12th century China, glasses were used to help judges maintain a poker face while giving sentences so as to not reveal anything to the convicts.

It was in the 1950s when the Hollywood rage caught on and actors started using them to shield their eyes from the blinding flashes of the paparazzi, that sunglasses became popular. It became a trendy way to stand out from the crowd.

Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe popularised the cat-eye frame. The ’60s saw the rise of the oversized frames endorsed first by Jackie Kennedy and ’70s were all about vintage round frames.

To know which shape would fit you well, go through these tips:

For round face

It’s best to stick to square, angular frames unless the goal is to over-accentuate the round shape of your face.

For oval face

Most sunglasses would look great on an oval face but don’t opt for frames that are wider than your face.

For the square face

Frames which match your face in width but with soft lines are the one to go for.

For the oblong face

It’s good to avoid small frames and opt for frames with softer lines and rounded corners. Wayfarer style work well too.

For the heart-shaped face

Adding a layer of visual interest, square frames complement a narrower chin. Its best to avoid anything oversized or tear-drop shaped, and instead go for something with a sharper corner.

For the triangular face

Anything teardrop-shaped will emphasise dimensional balance with square frames with deep lenses which work like magic and are simple and effective.

For the diamond-shaped face

Anything wider than the cheekbones will make the widest point of the face appear even wider which makes the chin and forehead appear smaller than they actually are. Most frame shapes will work well for diamond faces.

